Dragic provided 14 points (4-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes during Friday's 137-114 loss to Memphis.

Dragic played 26 minutes in the loss, the most he has played since arriving in Milwaukee. While this performance did come in a game without the starters, it is certainly an encouraging sign for the Bucks heading into the playoffs. He is not going to have a major role moving forward but he will likely feature in one way, shape or form, given he can provide a calming influence off the bench.