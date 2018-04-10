Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 16 points Monday
Parker had 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), nine rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 102-86 victory over the Magic.
Parker finished in double-figures for the fifth consecutive game, while also recording at least one steal for the same period. He has started to find some rhythm on the offensive end and has seen his playing time climb over recent weeks. He appears to have moved past his knee injury and figures to play a big role in the Bucks playoff campaign.
