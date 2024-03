Crowder produced two assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 129-94 loss to the Kings.

Crowder only played 16 minutes, but a goose egg from a starter is never a good sign. The Bucks have dropped three of their last four games and need more support for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Crowder is conspicuously inefficient. He's failed to reach double-digit scoring in seven consecutive games.