Crowder logged three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Monday's 113-106 victory over the Clippers.

Considering Giannis Antetokounmpo (Achilles) was sidelined, this was a very disappointing showing for Crowder. Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis combined for 69 points, while Crowder couldn't generate much at all. That's been the case quite often in recent games, as he's scored a total of 10 points in his last three appearances.