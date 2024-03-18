Crowder supplied 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 140-129 victory over the Suns.

It's his best scoring effort since dropping 21 points on the Timberwolves back on Feb. 8. Crowder has started 17 straight games, but he's only scored in double digits three times during that stretch while averaging 5.8 points, 3.6 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 threes in 23.8 minutes a contest. Despite his consistent role, Crowder doesn't offer enough from a fantasy perspective to be worth rostering in the vast majority of formats.