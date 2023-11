Beasley finished Wednesday's 128-112 victory over the Raptors with 30 points (11-14 FG, 8-11 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes.

Beasley had his best shooting performance of the season in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), connecting on a season-high eight threes while finishing with a season-best scoring total in a winning effort. Beasley has tallied 10 or more points in five games this season, connecting on three or more threes in five outings.