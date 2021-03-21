Tucker finished with 0 points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three boards and one block in 13 minutes of a 120-113 win against the Spurs on Saturday.

Tucker took just one shot in his Bucks debut, missing the corner three he's made a name for knocking down. Tucker was never going to come in and turn in a performance similar to James Harden when the later joined the Nets, so it's not a shock that the Bucks chose to ease him into the rotation. Tucker is expected to be relied on more for his defense in Milwaukee, as the Bucks are lead by a trio of capable scorers who are beginning to gel and have lead the team to 11 wins in the last 12 games. Next up for Tucker is a game with Indiana on Monday.