Play

Zeller (back) took part in portions of Thursday's practice, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Zeller has missed the last two games with a sore back and while he was able to get in some limited work Thursday, there's still a chance he's held out of Friday's tilt with the Knicks. Look for Zeller to test out the back during morning shootaround, with the Bucks likely making a final decision on his status shortly after that session. If Zeller were cleared, he'd likely cut into Thon Maker's minutes at center.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories