Zeller (back) took part in portions of Thursday's practice, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Zeller has missed the last two games with a sore back and while he was able to get in some limited work Thursday, there's still a chance he's held out of Friday's tilt with the Knicks. Look for Zeller to test out the back during morning shootaround, with the Bucks likely making a final decision on his status shortly after that session. If Zeller were cleared, he'd likely cut into Thon Maker's minutes at center.