Zeller (hip, back) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Zeller is apparently dealing with some soreness in both his right hip and back, which was a result of a hard fall during Sunday's matchup with the 76ers. The fact that it's listed as just soreness is encouraging Zeller won't be on the sidelines for long, but his next shot to take the court will be Wednesday against the Rockets. With Zeller on the sidelines, look for Thon Maker and John Henson to handle the bulk of the center workload.