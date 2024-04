Drummond (ankle) is available for Friday's Play-In Game against the Heat, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Drummond missed the final three games of the regular season with a left ankle sprain but returned to action for Wednesday's victory over Atlanta, putting up four points, four rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 11 minutes. In a win-or-go-home scenario, the Bulls may limit Drummond's playing time again, especially if Nikola Vucevic stays out of foul trouble.