Drummond (ankle) did not practice Tuesday in advance of Wednesday's Play-In Game versus Atlanta, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Drummond was forced to exit last Tuesday's contest in a wheelchair after rolling his ankle, and he's still experiencing too much swelling to practice. His status appears murky, at best, for Wednesday's game, although a depleted Atlanta frontcourt that is without Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe) lessens the blow of a potential absence.