Drummond (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Drummond will be unavailable for a second consecutive game after he sprained his left ankle during Tuesday's matchup against the Knicks. His final chance to suit up during the regular season will be Sunday against New York, and it's unclear whether his injury will impact his availability for the start of postseason play.
