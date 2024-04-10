Drummond (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's game in Detroit.
Drummond suffered the ankle injury five minutes into Tuesday's game and did not return, and it appears he'll be watching from the sidelines Thursday night. With Drummond unavailable, Dalen Terry and Adama Sanogo should split his minutes.
More News
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Won't return due to ankle injury•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Productive in limited minutes•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Massive game in limited minutes•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Grabs 11 boards in loss•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Grabs first double-double in March•