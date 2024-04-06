White won't return to Friday's game against the Knicks due to a left ankle injury, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports. He finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes before exiting with 6:06 remaining in the second quarter.

The severity of White's ankle injury isn't known, so his status will be worth tracking heading into Sunday's game at Orlando. If White isn't able to shake off the injury in time for Sunday, Ayo Dosunmu would likely see more time on the ball and see a notable spike in his fantasy value.