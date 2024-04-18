White amassed 42 points (15-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 131-116 Play-In Game victory over Atlanta.

White enjoyed a career night during the elimination game and led the Bulls in scoring by a wide margin. The fight for the eighth seed seems like a lost cause with the Boson Celtics looming as the eventual opponent, but few teams could have beaten the Bulls Wednesday night, galvanized by White's stellar evening. His stat line is a reminder that White should be considered as a favorite to win Most Improved Player honors.