White produced 32 points (11-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 108-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

White continued his breakout season, leading all scorers with 32 points including five triples. Despite a slow start to the season, White has been arguably the Bulls' best player to this point, proving his worth as the primary offensive option. With a clear path to minutes, he should continue to deliver solid fantasy production the rest of the way.