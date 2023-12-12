White posted 33 points (12-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 45 minutes during Monday's 133-129 overtime loss to the Bucks.

White continues to play the best basketball of his young career, scoring at least 20 points for the fifth time in the past seven games. He has been a top 20 asset over the last two weeks, averaging 24.8 points per game, adding 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 4.8 three-pointers. This could be considered a sell-high opportunity but unless you are getting a top-50 player in return, just sit back and enjoy the ride.