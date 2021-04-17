White recorded 27 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 33 minutes in Friday's loss against Memphis.

White had the chance to start at the point with Zach LaVine (Covid-19) and Tomas Satoransky (back) out, and he took advantage of the chance -- he led the Bulls in scoring while also posting decent passing and rebounding stats. The second-year guard might move back to the bench once Satoransky is back, but he'll experience a slight uptick on his usage while he remains in the starting five.