White underwent surgery on his left shoulder Thursday after suffering an injury while engaged in basketball activities away from the team.

White will re-evaluated in four months, which means he will be sidelined for essentially the entire offseason. The 21-year-old guard's absence could bleed into training camp, and the injury could even impact him at the beginning of the 2021-22 regular season, which is officially set to begin on October 19. Across 69 games this season, White averaged 15.1 points on 41.6 percent shooting, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 triples per game.