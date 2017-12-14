Bulls' Kris Dunn: Finishes with four steals in victory
Dunn had 13 points (6-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 victory over Utah.
Dunn has now scored in double figures in six straight games, adding another 13 points in the victory. He continues to be a pleasant surprise for owners, despite the struggles with his efficiency. He is averaging two steals per game and is seeing plenty of minutes. If you are looking to offload him, now could be a good time, given Zach LaVine will be returning soon.
