Arcidiacono recorded 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, and four assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 win over the Wizards.

Arcidiacono came off the bench and saw the third-fewest minutes on the team, but he still managed to produce a serviceable stat line. The 25-year-old guard has reached double figures in scoring in four of the last five contests despite earning less than 20 minutes in four of them. Nevertheless, unless he rejoins the starting lineup or sees his playing time increased across the last three games, Arcidiacono is likely best reserved for deep leagues.