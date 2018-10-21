Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Dishes seven assists in Saturday's loss
Arcidiacono collected three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists, and one rebound in 20 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 loss to the Pistons.
Arcidiacono has handed out 15 assists in 48 minutes off the bench through the first two games. However, with Kris Dunn (personal) set to rejoin the lineup for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks, Cameron Payne will move back to the bench and battle Arcidiacono for the primary backup role.
