Arcidiacono finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3PT) and two rebounds in 15 minutes Monday against Houston.
Arcidiacono couldn't find his shooting touch from range, missing all four of his attempts from beyond the arc. He's seen an uptick in playing time over the last few days, playing 15 minutes or more in each of his last three contests.
