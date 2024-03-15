Craig notched 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 loss to the Clippers.

Craig got the start Thursday with Coby White out with a mild hip strain he sustained Wednesday against the Pacers. Craig was able to score in double digits for the second-straight time after not reaching that mark since Dec. 16. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported before Thursday's game that White could be back for Saturday's matchup against the Wizards, and if that's the case, Craig figures to return to his regular bench role.