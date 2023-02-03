Wade recorded five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes during Thursday's 128-113 victory over Memphis.

Wade played just 17 minutes in the win, coming on the heels of a four-game stretch in which he played at least 21 minutes in each game. Despite earning a regular spot in the rotation, Wade is not a player to look at, even in slightly deeper formats. He has scored double digits on only four occasions this season and averages only 1.1 combined steals and blocks.