The Cavaliers announced Wednesday that Wade (knee) is considered out indefinitely and won't be available for the remainder of the team's first-round playoff series with the Magic.

Wade hasn't taken the floor since March 8 due to a right knee sprain, and a timeline for his return remains uncertain after a recent MRI revealed that the big man will need more time to heal up. The 27-year-old finished the regular season with averages of 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers, 0.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game over 54 appearances (32 starts).