Wade finished Friday's 98-93 win over New York with two rebounds, one assist and three steals in 27 minutes.

Wade was moved into the 76ers' starting lineup Friday due to the absence of Jaylen Brown (knee), but the former barely showed up on the box score and didn't attempt a shot. Wade has taken only one shot over his last two games, and his lack of shooting gives him little fantasy value even in the deepest of leagues. He would likely revert to a bench role if Brown is cleared to play against the Hornets on Saturday.