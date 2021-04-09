Wade tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes Thursday in the Cavaliers' 129-102 win over the Thunder.

With Jarrett Allen (concussion) and Larry Nance (illness) both sidelined once again Thursday, Wade picked up his fifth straight start. He worked well alongside frontcourt partner Kevin Love, but Wade is likely to lose his spot in the starting five and will see a reduction in playing time once one of Allen or Nance is back in action. Wade is at least providing short-term value in deep leagues during his run on the top unit, averaging 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 three-pointers, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 34.0 minutes in those five games.