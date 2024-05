Wade will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's Game 5 in Boston, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Wade should get all the run he can handle with the Cavaliers' backcourt depleted, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus and Evan Mobley. Sam Merrill should also see an uptick in minutes due to Caris LeVert (knee) joining Donovan Mitchell (calf) and Jarrett Allen (ribs) on the sidelines for Game 5.