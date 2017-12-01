Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Could miss 6-8 weeks

Shumpert (knee) underwent surgery Thursday and could be sidelined 6-8 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Shumpert underwent the surgery in order to address his ongoing symptoms. His absence will leave the Cavs very short-handed at point guard with Derrick Rose (personal) presumably gone from the team for the foreseeable future. Jose Calderon and Dwyane Wade figure to help run the show when LeBron James gets a breather. Isaiah Thomas (hip) should help ease the situation, but he is expected to remain sidelined until mid-December.