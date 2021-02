Shumpert (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Shumpert has yet to make his Nets debut since agreeing to a deal with the team in late January, as he picked up the hamstring injury in practice shortly after clearing all COVID-19 intake protocols. The Nets are evaluating Shumpert on a game-by-game basis, but there's no indication that he'll be available for any of the team's three contests during the upcoming week.