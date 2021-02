Shumpert was waived by the Nets after Tuesday's win over the Kings, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 30-year-old joined Brooklyn on a one-year deal in January, but the team opted to waive him rather than guarantee his contract for the rest of the season. Shumpert is expected to re-sign with the Nets on Friday via a 10-day contract if he clears waivers, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.