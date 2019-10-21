Cavaliers' John Henson: Limited in practice Monday
Henson (groin) was a limited participant in practice Monday, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Henson been battling a couple of injuries during the preseason with the latest being a groin strain. Henson's status for the team's season opener against the Magic primarily hangs on whether he can fully participate in practice Tuesday. If not, he'll likely be sidelined.
