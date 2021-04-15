The Knicks aren't expected to retain Henson (calf) after his 10-day contract expired Thursday, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

New York brought in Henson on April 5 to provide depth at center after Mitchell Robinson underwent foot surgery, but the 30-year-old never got the chance to debut for the Knicks. He suffered a right calf strain in his second day practicing with the team and been ruled out ahead of four straight games with the injury. The Knicks could revisit re-signing Henson once he recovers from the calf injury, but the team is presumably more interested in bringing in a healthy player to fill the final opening on its roster for the time being.