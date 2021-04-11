site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' John Henson: Out Sunday
Henson (calf) won't play Sunday against the Raptors.
A right calf strain will prevent Henson from making his Knicks debut again. His next chance to play is Monday against the Lakers.
