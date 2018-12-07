Cavaliers' John Henson: Traded to Cavaliers

Henson (wrist), along with Matthew Dellavedova and a pair of draft picks, was traded to the Cavaliers on Friday in exchange for George Hill and Sam Dekker, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is essentially a salary dump for the Bucks, as Henson never materialized into the player Milwaukee thought he would be when the team team drafted him in the first round of the 2012 draft. It's unclear what Henson's role will be in Cleveland, however, as he just underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and is expected to be out for another 11 weeks. Once healthy, Henson will likely still be behind both Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance in the frontcourt pecking order.