Clarkson registered 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 124-97 loss to the Hornets.

Clarkson has struggled with his shot over the previous two games, making just five of his 23 shots, so the strong shooting night Tuesday was encouraging. The season ended on a high note for Clarkson, who will look to build upon a 16.9 season scoring average.