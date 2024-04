Clarkson (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

The Jazz won't risk Clarkson in the season finale since the team has nothing to play for. The veteran guard showed his scoring prowess despite playing as a starter or coming off the bench, as he only started in 19 of his 55 appearances. He ends the campaign with averages of 17.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from deep.