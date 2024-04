Clarkson (back) won't play Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson is set to miss a fourth consecutive game, and the 10th out of the Jazz's last 11 outings, with a nagging injury. The Jazz are already out of the playoff race, so it wouldn't be surprising if Utah ends up shutting down Clarkson for the rest of the campaign, though there haven't been any signs of that happening yet. His next chance to play will come against the Clippers on Friday.