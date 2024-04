Clarkson (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Clarkson hasn't played since March 25, and there's not much incentive for him to get out there for Utah's final three games with the Jazz mathematically eliminated from postseason play. Talen Horton-Tucker should continue to log big minutes as one of the few guards remaining in Utah's backcourt.