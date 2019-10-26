Clarkson finished with seven points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Orlando.

While Clarkson had a horrendous showing from the field Wednesday, he did manage to take 12 shots in just 18 minutes of run. The veteran guard, who has a long history of providing steady scoring, will likely see a slightly diminished role this year compared to what he's had in the past. That said, there's a good chance that Clarkson could still see between 10-and-20 minutes per game and would likely see an expanded role if Darius Garland or Collin Sexton were to get hurt.