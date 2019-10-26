Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Struggles with shot in loss
Clarkson finished with seven points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Orlando.
While Clarkson had a horrendous showing from the field Wednesday, he did manage to take 12 shots in just 18 minutes of run. The veteran guard, who has a long history of providing steady scoring, will likely see a slightly diminished role this year compared to what he's had in the past. That said, there's a good chance that Clarkson could still see between 10-and-20 minutes per game and would likely see an expanded role if Darius Garland or Collin Sexton were to get hurt.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Delivers 16 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Bench-high scoring total in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads charge from bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Drops 23 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Productive off bench in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Remains effective bench piece•
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...