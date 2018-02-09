Clarkson is doubtful to make his Cavaliers debut Friday against the Hawks, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

With Clarkson having to fly to Atlanta and pass his physical, it's unlikely he'll have enough time to go through protocol to be ready for Friday's tilt. As a result, the likes of Jose Calderon, J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver will probably see big minutes during the contest. Clarkson's debut should occur Sunday against Boston.