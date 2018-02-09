Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Unlikely to make team debut Friday
Clarkson is doubtful to make his Cavaliers debut Friday against the Hawks, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
With Clarkson having to fly to Atlanta and pass his physical, it's unlikely he'll have enough time to go through protocol to be ready for Friday's tilt. As a result, the likes of Jose Calderon, J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver will probably see big minutes during the contest. Clarkson's debut should occur Sunday against Boston.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Shipped to Cleveland•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Drops 20 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Pours in 17 points off bench Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Bench-leading scoring total in win•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Delivers 22 points off the bench in victory•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads Lakers to win with a masterful game•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...