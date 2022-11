Neto isn't expected to suit up Wednesday against the Celtics due to a right ankle sprain.

Neto has played a small role with the Cavs early in the 2022-23 season, slotting in behind Darius Garland (eye) and Donovan Mitchell on the ball. With the pair presumably getting most of the minutes on the ball when healthy, Neto's upside remains limited even when available. If he sits out Wednesday as expected, his next chance to return arrives Friday versus the Pistons.