Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Listed as questionable Monday
Hood (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Hood missed Saturday's game against the Wizards with a foot injury. He was able to do some on court work Monday, though his status remains up in the air. Things should clear up closer to tipoff. If Hood is unable to play again, Alec Burks and Cedi Osman would likely see increased minutes.
