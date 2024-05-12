Share Video

Merrill notched zero points (0-1 FG) across 11 minutes during Saturday's 106-93 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Merrill missed his only shot attempt, failing to have an impact once again. Although he did have a couple of bright spots throughout the season, Merrill has been a non-factor in the playoffs.

