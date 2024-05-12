Merrill notched zero points (0-1 FG) across 11 minutes during Saturday's 106-93 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Merrill missed his only shot attempt, failing to have an impact once again. Although he did have a couple of bright spots throughout the season, Merrill has been a non-factor in the playoffs.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Handles light role in series opener•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: No restrictions for Game 1•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Set to return for Game 1•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Participates in practice•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Officially out•