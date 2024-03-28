Merrill registered 17 points (5-11 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 loss to the Hornets.

Wednesday marked the eighth time this season Merrill has hit five or more threes in a game. He's gone 9-for-19 from beyond the arc over his last two games following an 0-for-6 outing against the Heat on March 24. Merrill has played 20-plus minutes in 12 of his last 14 games, and he is averaging 9.5 points on 36.1 percent three-point shooting, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 24.6 minutes per game in March.