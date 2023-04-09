Merrill accumulated 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 106-95 loss to the Hornets.

With the Cavaliers locked into the four seed, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell didn't play. That opened the door for Merrill, who topped double digits for the first time in two seasons. The former Utah State Aggie had only played in four games this season, but ended up leading Cleveland in points thanks to three made triples. Merrill will likely return to obscurity as the Cavaliers take on the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.