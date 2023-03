Merrill delivered 20 points (5-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Friday's win over Long Island.

Merrill has been a steady contributor for the Charge this season and continues to play a significant role on offense every time he steps on the court. Merril should be a consistent double-digit scorer as Cleveland continues to make a late playoff push.