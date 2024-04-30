Horford supplied seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 102-88 win over the Heat in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Horford was forced into an increased role Monday, thanks to a calf injury to Kristaps Porzingis. While initial reports indicate that Porzingis has avoided anything serious, there is certainly a chance he will miss at least the next game. Should that be the case, Horford would likely slide into the starting lineup.