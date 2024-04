Horford (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

The Celtics have been cautious with Horford's workload in back-to-back sets this year, and although he returned from a one-game absence Thursday against the Knicks, it wouldn't be surprising to see him rest Friday as he continues to deal with a left big toe sprain. If he's unavailable, Oshae Brissett, Xavier Tillman and Luke Kornet are candidates to see increased work.